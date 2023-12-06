Archies Release Date: Where To Watch Suhana Khan & Agastya Nanda Movie on OTT?

The Archies Movie directed by Zoya Akhtar is all set to release on OTT platform Netflix on Thursday, 7 December 2023. Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter), and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi's daughter) have made their Bollywood debut with this movie. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina are also in the cast.

The Archies is a coming-of-age movie that takes place in a fictional town named Riverdale in 1960s India, and centres on the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton, who are the community's favourite group of youngsters. Through the unique perspective of the Anglo-Indian community, The Archies delves into themes of rebellion, heartbreak, freedom, friendship, and love.