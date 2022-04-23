'I Was Very Emotional': Anil Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor’s Pregnancy

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will soon star as men on the opposite side of the law in Netflix's next Thar. Harsh, who plays an antique dealer is also producing the film. It was he who took the script to his father. Anil Kapoor tells us his reaction to the script of Thar, "I immediately agreed to it, as a script."

The trailer looks like a dark and gritty tale set in the sandy terrain of the Thar desert.