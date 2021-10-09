Amitabh Bachchan Leases Property to SBI for Rs 18.9 Lakh/Month

The ground floors of the two bungalows Vatsa and Ammu have been rented out. The property is spread over an area of 3.150 sq ft. The premises was earlier leased to Citibank, and the bank vacated the place after the agreement lapsed in June 2019.

A stamp duty of ₹30.86 lakh was paid along with ₹30,000 as registration charges for the deal. SBI has also paid a deposit of Rs 2.26 crore, equivalent to 12 months' rent. As per the escalation agreement, the rent will be ₹23.62 lakh after five years and ₹29. 53 lakh after 10 years.