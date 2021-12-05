Aayush Sharma Reveals He Was a Background Dancer in ‘Dilliwali Girlfriend’ Song
Aayush Sharma was seen in 'Antim: The Final Truth' starring Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana.
Aayush Sharma recently starred in Antim: The Final Truth alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. In a recent interview with AajTak about the film, Sharma also spoke about his work before he broke into mainstream acting. He revealed that was one of the background dancers in Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor starter Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's 'Dilliwali Girlfriend' song.
"I got to know that in Mehboob Studios Yeh Jawaan Hai Deewani shoot was happening. I called my friend and asked to give me some work in the background. I told him that I will get to learn how shooting happens if I work in the background," he said.
He even detailed his experience of shooting around the celebrities and said, "For the first time, I saw how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone perform and how shoots take place. This was my first visit to Mehboob Studios. So, the biggest excitement was going to Mehboob Studios for this song."
Sharma made his debut in the Hindi film industry through the 2018 film LoveYatri. He will be seen next in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will also star Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle.
