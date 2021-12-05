Aayush Sharma Reveals He Was a Background Dancer in ‘Dilliwali Girlfriend’ Song

"I got to know that in Mehboob Studios Yeh Jawaan Hai Deewani shoot was happening. I called my friend and asked to give me some work in the background. I told him that I will get to learn how shooting happens if I work in the background," he said.

He even detailed his experience of shooting around the celebrities and said, "For the first time, I saw how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone perform and how shoots take place. This was my first visit to Mehboob Studios. So, the biggest excitement was going to Mehboob Studios for this song."