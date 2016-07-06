Remembering Chetan Anand: A Remarkable But Forgotten Filmmaker

Chetan Anand, along with his brothers Dev and Vijay, was a leading light of the golden age of Hindi cinema. Born and raised in Lahore, Chetan worked at BBC, and then Doon School, Dehradun before moving to Bombay to become an actor. His political beliefs, thanks to his association with the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), made him realise the reach of cinema as a mass media tool. He decided to become a director, slowly and steadily, carving his own niche like his siblings.

But the bigger success of his younger brothers has cast a shadow on his existence in popular memory, and this is purely unjust.

On his death anniversary, we remember the remarkable writer and director through some of his memorable works. 6 July 1997