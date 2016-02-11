Five Underrated Films of Birthday Girl Jennifer Aniston

When we talk about birthday girl Jennifer Aniston, the first role that crosses our mind is always that of Rachel, her character in the popular TV show Friends and then of course we remember some of her popular films like Bruce Almighty (2003), Marley and Me (2008), We’re the Millers (2013) and a couple of others. But did you know she has 43 films to her credit?

In 2011 Men’s Health named her the ‘Sexiest Woman of All Time’, in 2004 she was called the ‘Most Beautiful Woman’ by People Magazine, which was also the year she got her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. And of course she is among the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.