Which Caste Equations Are Key to UP 2022? Help Us Get You the Ground Realities
In UP, they say, casting your vote is a lot about voting your caste. How will this caste calculus play out in 2022?
Will Modi’s farm law repeal bring the Jats of west UP back to the BJP? We'll be speaking to the farmers of Baghpat to get you a sense of their sentiment.
Can Akhilesh grow beyond the Muslim-Yadav combo with a ‘rainbow coalition’ of Samajwadi plus smaller parties? We'll visit places like OP Rajbhar's bastion of Ghazipur, and do voter status checks.
Has Mayawati’s Dalit votebank eroded and can her Brahmin outreach make up for it? Well, we'll travel across UP to see if that's really the case.
And will Priyanka’s efforts to woo Dalits towards the Congress pay dividends? We'll revisit places like Hathras, where she's gone before, and report the ground realities there.
Because understanding caste politics isn’t just about electoral number-crunching - it’s about listening to the voices on the ground. And so, the best way for us to find the answers to these questions - is by being on the ground.
