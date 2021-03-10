West Bengal Polls: Modi, Mithun, Shah Among BJP’s Key Campaigners

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 10 March, named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, among other key campaigners for the party in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The list titled, “Names of BJP Leaders who will campaign for BJP Candidates for General Elections to the Legislative Assembly in State of WEST BEGANL (PHASE-I) (sic)” also names BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Others named in the list include Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani, BJP National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP Babul Supriyo, and actor-turned-politician Payal Sarkar.