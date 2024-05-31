'Good Time For Us’: In Parts of Bengal, Murga-Bhaat Was The Real Vote Winner

“It’s probably twice-in-a-month that we can afford chicken. Sometimes not even that. We are poor people. We indulge when there’s a special occasion or when we have made something extra in the month”, says Sheba Rani, a mother of two, under the watchful eyes of the organisers.

“We have to give back to those giving us”, she says, as she and four other women wait for their husbands to finish eating.

As the organisers move away, she remarks that the daal was, in fact, better than the chicken. Sitting next to her, Laxmi Mondol agrees.

“None of us cooked at home today so it was a bit like a holiday for us. We too cannot afford chicken. It’s a once-in-a-while indulgence. Today the daal was better than the chicken, but the chicken wasn’t bad either”, she said.

The feast for roughly 200 people was being cooked by a catering company which was hired by the local party leader in the village. All four dishes were cooked and stored in large steel vessels and then poured into smaller steel pots to be served outside. The organisers tell The Quint that they cooked about 60 kgs of chicken and 40 kgs of rice for one such feast. The cost comes up to approximately 7-8 lakhs. The reason for such benevolence?

Well, party officials say that their pre-poll surveys showed them lagging in this specific area and this tactic is the best way to swing votes in impoverished places. But there’s a catch- while everyone coming to the feast knows which party is funding it, there can’t be any party logos or branding at the feast.