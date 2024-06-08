'Will Welcome Priyanka Too': What of Wayanad if Rahul Gandhi Chooses Rae Bareli?

The Wayanad Parliamentary constituency comprises three Assembly seats in Wayanad district, three in Malappuram district, and one in Kozhikode district. It has significant populations of tribals and minorities and is considered a Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) stronghold, with strong presence of the Indian Union of Muslim League (a Congress ally) that has played a significant role in ensuring Rahul's victory.

Wayanad, a fairly new constituency in Kerala, first went to polls in 2009. MI Shanavas, a Congressman, was its first MP. He won again in 2014 but passed away in 2018 due to an illness.

In 2019, when Rahul Gandhi chose Wayanad as his safe seat, he won by a massive majority of over 4 lakh votes. While his margin has come down this time due to multiple factors, it is still a big win, making the seat imperative to the Congress.