Polls to Three Vadodara Municipalities, Zila Panchayats Underway

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in six civic corporations, elections to 88 seats of three municipalities in Gujarat’s Vadodara district along with 34 Zila Panchayat and 168 Taluka Panchayat seats are presently underway.

According to news agency ANI, Vadodara district collector Shalini Agarwal said that voting will begin from 7 am and go on till 6 pm. He also said that multiple returning officers and assistant officers have been appointed for smooth conduct of elections.