Polls to Three Vadodara Municipalities, Zila Panchayats Underway
Elections are underway to 88 seats across 3 municipal corporations, 34 Zila Panchayat & 168 Taluka Panchayat seats.
Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in six civic corporations, elections to 88 seats of three municipalities in Gujarat’s Vadodara district along with 34 Zila Panchayat and 168 Taluka Panchayat seats are presently underway.
According to news agency ANI, Vadodara district collector Shalini Agarwal said that voting will begin from 7 am and go on till 6 pm. He also said that multiple returning officers and assistant officers have been appointed for smooth conduct of elections.
“9,61,830 voters have registered for the Zilla and taluka panchayat polls and 94,250 have registered for Nagar Palika polls. 1,308 presiding officers and 2,708 polling officers have been deployed,”Shalini Agarwal, District Collector
In results that were declared on 2 February, the BJP won 483 out of 576 seats across six municipal corporations, retaining power in all of them.
The party won 159 out of 192 seats in Ahmedabad, 68 out of 72 seats in Rajkot, 50 out of 64 seats in Jamnagar, 44 out of 52 seats in Bhavnagar, 69 out of 76 seats in Vadodara and 93 out of 120 seats in Surat.
The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, won 27 seats in Surat Municipal Corporation.
\Following the results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of the state saying, “For a party that is serving in a state for over two decades to record such a phenomenal win is noteworthy. It is heartening to see widespread support from all sections of society, particularly the youth of Gujarat, towards BJP.”
