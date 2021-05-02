UP Panchayat Polls: COVID Norms Flouted, Counting in 829 Centres

The Supreme Court on Saturday had allowed the SEC in Uttar Pradesh to hold counting of votes on Sunday for the rural polls. This came after raising concerns over COVID surge and citing a petition from a teachers' body that said 700 teachers died while they were on election duty during the four-phased elections.

The apex court had asked the State Election Commission, “You want to proceed despite all odds? Heavens will not fall if counting is deferred by three weeks.”

The UP Election Commission, however, told the court: "We have taken a decision to go ahead."

The SC had asked the SEC to preserve CCTV footage of counting centres and also said, "If something goes wrong, senior officers on duty will be held accountable."