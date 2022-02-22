UP Elections: Rajnath Singh's Rally Disrupted Over Army Jobs for the 2nd Time

Singh said, “I have full understanding of the problem. Due to the COVID pandemic, this problem cropped up. This is for the first time we are facing such a pandemic. Entire world is appreciating India for the way Narendra Modi worked in this situation."

This is the second time that hecklers have disrupted the defence minister's rally. Just a day before phase three of the Uttar Pradesh polls, Rajnath Singh was heckled by young protesters at a rally in Gonda district in UP on 19 February, who raised slogans asking him when they would get jobs.

Before Singh could start his address to the public, the young protesters started raising slogans.

"Sena bharti chalu karo (start recruitment in the army)," the protesters were heard saying.

Singh, in an attempt to calm them down, said, "Hogi hogi (It will happen)."

(With inputs from NDTV.)