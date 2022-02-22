UP Elections: Rajnath Singh's Rally Disrupted Over Army Jobs for the 2nd Time
Police detained a man for raising slogans in support of Akhilesh Yadav during the rally.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's latest election rally at Banshi Bazar in UP’s Ballia on Tuesday, 22 February, was disrupted once again when a few men raised the issue of army recruitment, which they claimed has been on hold for three years.
According to NDTV, a man, identified as Angad Singh, was detained by the police for raising slogans in support of Akhilesh Yadav during the rally. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tiwari said that he is being questioned.
Rajnath Singh responded to the claims saying that the process is underway and that, “Netagiri se baat bigad jaati hai (things take a wrong turn when politics is roped in).”
Army Jobs Issue Due To COVID: Rajnath Singh
Singh said, “I have full understanding of the problem. Due to the COVID pandemic, this problem cropped up. This is for the first time we are facing such a pandemic. Entire world is appreciating India for the way Narendra Modi worked in this situation."
This is the second time that hecklers have disrupted the defence minister's rally. Just a day before phase three of the Uttar Pradesh polls, Rajnath Singh was heckled by young protesters at a rally in Gonda district in UP on 19 February, who raised slogans asking him when they would get jobs.
Before Singh could start his address to the public, the young protesters started raising slogans.
"Sena bharti chalu karo (start recruitment in the army)," the protesters were heard saying.
Singh, in an attempt to calm them down, said, "Hogi hogi (It will happen)."
(With inputs from NDTV.)
