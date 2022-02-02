UP Elections: BSP Chief Mayawati Targets ‘Anti-Dalit’ Parties in Agra Rally
Mayawati alleged that the BJP government’s policies have not benefitted the Dalits and the backward communities.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati kicked off her party’s election campaign for the UP Assembly elections from Agra on Wednesday, 2 February.
Taking a jab at rival parties SP, BJP and Congress for not doing enough for Dalits in the state, the former chief minister of UP, according to PTI, credited her party with having a track record for serving all sections of society.
She also alleged that the BJP government’s policies have not benefitted the Dalits and the backward communities, and accused the party of giving priority to the private sector in most of its projects.
"Their (BJP) policies are focused on promoting casteist, capitalist and narrow-minded agendas of the RSS. This has resulted in an environment of religious tension and hate in the state."Mayawati, BSP chief, according to PTI
'No Jobs in UP'
Mayawati claimed that migrants who had returned to UP during the COVID-19 pandemic looking for jobs were forced to go back due to the lack of employment opportunities in the state.
She said, "It appears that fuel prices will be increased once the elections are over. Youngsters from the state are forced to migrate due to the lack of employment opportunities."
BSP Will Return With a Majority: Mayawati
Commenting on her long absence from campaigning in the state, Mayawati said that she has been rebuilding the BSP and has been living in Lucknow for a year.
“I have been living in Lucknow for the last year and have worked to build the party again in Uttar Pradesh. I want to tell the media that I have been busy with election work all this time and the BSP will return with a majority in Uttar Pradesh,” she said.
Mayawati said that the BSP, which has worked for the upliftment of people from all sections of society, is the only alternative for good governance.
The BSP is contesting all 403 Assembly seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from PTI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.