Will Defeat Those Who Treated Farmers With Cruelty, Says Akhilesh Yadav
The SP chief promised that sugarcane farmers are guaranteed to get paid for their crops within 15 days, if elected
Ahead of the UP Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said at a press conference on Monday, 17 January, that he will defeat and drive out those who have brought injustice to the nation’s farmers.
He said, “This is our promise. We will throw out those who treated farmers with cruelty. Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.” He tweeted that that the party has taken a 'Anna Sankalp' to drive out the BJP from the State.
The SP leader said that the party manifesto for the upcoming elections will be released soon and farmers’ demands will be a part of the manifesto.
He said, “The party manifesto will be released soon with all the details. We have made some promises today regarding farmers that will be included in the manifesto as well.”
Yadav also promised sugarcane farmers that they are guaranteed to get paid for their crops within 15 days. He said, “Sugarcane farmers will get paid for their crops within 15 days even if we have to create a revolving fund for it.”
Some of the other promises made to farmers include:
MSP on all crops
Free electricity of up to 300 units
Free electricity for irrigation of fields
Interest-free loans for farmers
Appropriate insurance and pension schemes
Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held from 10 February-10 March in seven phases.
