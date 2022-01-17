ADVERTISEMENT

Will Defeat Those Who Treated Farmers With Cruelty, Says Akhilesh Yadav

The SP chief promised that sugarcane farmers are guaranteed to get paid for their crops within 15 days, if elected

The Quint
Published
Elections
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav</p></div>
i

Ahead of the UP Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said at a press conference on Monday, 17 January, that he will defeat and drive out those who have brought injustice to the nation’s farmers.

He said, “This is our promise. We will throw out those who treated farmers with cruelty. Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.” He tweeted that that the party has taken a 'Anna Sankalp' to drive out the BJP from the State.

The SP leader said that the party manifesto for the upcoming elections will be released soon and farmers’ demands will be a part of the manifesto.
Also Read

'No More Room,' Says Akhilesh Yadav After Wave of BJP Defections

'No More Room,' Says Akhilesh Yadav After Wave of BJP Defections
ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The party manifesto will be released soon with all the details. We have made some promises today regarding farmers that will be included in the manifesto as well.”

Yadav also promised sugarcane farmers that they are guaranteed to get paid for their crops within 15 days. He said, “Sugarcane farmers will get paid for their crops within 15 days even if we have to create a revolving fund for it.”

Some of the other promises made to farmers include:

  • MSP on all crops

  • Free electricity of up to 300 units

  • Free electricity for irrigation of fields

  • Interest-free loans for farmers

  • Appropriate insurance and pension schemes

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held from 10 February-10 March in seven phases.

Also Read

UP Elections: Yogi Adityanath to Contest From Gorakhpur City, Announces BJP

UP Elections: Yogi Adityanath to Contest From Gorakhpur City, Announces BJP

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT