Goa Polls: It's Mahua Moitra Vs P Chidambaram Over 'TMC-Congress' Alliance
Moitra confirmed that the Trinamool Congress had made a formal offer to the Congress for an alliance in Goa.
Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday, 14 January, said that the fight in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections is between the Congress and the BJP, and that if anyone wants to support the anti-BJP front, they should reach out to the Congress.
Chidambaram, during an interview with a local TV channel, said that while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had shown a desire for an alliance, they had not proposed any definitive plans for the same:
"The TMC may have hinted at a desire to form an alliance, it is not clear what they have in mind. It is not clear whether they will be the lead party in forming the alliance, it is not clear whether they want to contest a large number of seats, it is also not clear why they are poaching on Congress members."
Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party and TMC's aggressive pre-poll campaigns in Goa, Chidambaram said during an interview with a local television channel that the parties should reflect on the fact that they would need to work with the Congress in order to challenge the ruling BJP.
'Trinamool Had Made Formal & Definitive Offer': Mahua Moitra Retaliates
TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to respond to Chidambaram's remarks, and confirmed that the All India Trinamool Congress had indeed made an offer to the INC for an alliance in Goa.
"1. AITC already made formal & definitive offer to INC on Goa to defeat BJP. 2. INC leadership asked for time to revert. This was almost 2 weeks ago. 3. If Mr. Chidambaram not aware of details he should talk to his leadership rather than making these statements," Moitra said in a tweeted.
The confirmation of the TMC's proposal comes as a first, as both parties had hitherto denied any such offer.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on 10 January had stated, "The rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with TMC was discussed by Rahul Gandhi in today's meeting is completely baseless & untrue."
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.