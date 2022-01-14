Goa Polls: It's Mahua Moitra Vs P Chidambaram Over 'TMC-Congress' Alliance

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday, 14 January, said that the fight in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections is between the Congress and the BJP, and that if anyone wants to support the anti-BJP front, they should reach out to the Congress.

Chidambaram, during an interview with a local TV channel, said that while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had shown a desire for an alliance, they had not proposed any definitive plans for the same: