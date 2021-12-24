'TMC Not Secular, Worse Than BJP': Months After Joining, Ex-Goa MLA Quits Party

Merely three months after he joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), former Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar on Friday, 24 December resigned from the Mamata Banerjee-led party, claiming that it was making false promises and playing communal politics.

"I was under the impression that TMC is a very secular party. But from whatever I have noticed in the last 15-20 days, I came to know that it is worse than the BJP," Mamledar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Thursday.

In a resignation letter addressed to Banerjee, Mamledar wrote: