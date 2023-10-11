'Scared of Sharmila's Legacy': Congress-YSRTP Merger On Hold Till Telangana Poll

As soon as rumours of a possible merger between the two parties started to surface, Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao lost no time in clobbering the Congress over uniting with a party whose leader was antagonistic to Telangana's statehood.

It is this carping that the Congress would like to distance with elections approaching in less than two months.

While Sharmila offered not to contest the elections this time around, her party men differed with her on this view when her request seeking 15 seats for her party members in the upcoming Telangana elections was shot down by the Congress summarily.

"Politics is like fighting a war. You want to win, not to be a martyr," said T Devender Reddy, a YSRTP spokesperson.