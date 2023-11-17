Farm Loans, 'Indiramma Gift' for Girls: What Telangana Congress Manifesto Says

Monthly honorary pension of Rs 25,000 to the parents or spouse of the martyrs of the first and second phases of the Telangana movement

Interest-free crop loans of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers

Monthly salary of mid-day meal workers working in all government schools to be increased to Rs 10,000

Financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per year to every auto-rickshaw driver

Three new corporations for Madigas, Malas, and other SC sub-castes after the SC categorisation.

5 percent reservation to nomadic tribes/denotified tribes in education and employment

Social security to unorganised sector workers in line with the Rajasthan model

Free electric scooters to every girl pursuing higher education and is above the age of 18

Free internet through Wi-Fi facilities will be provided to all students