Tamil Nadu Polls: MDMK To Contest 6 Seats in Alliance With DMK
The MDMK will not contest on DMK’s symbol, the ‘rising sun’.
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko confirmed on Saturday, 6 March, that the party will be contesting in six seats in the state. MDMK is part of the DMK alliance.
“MDMK has joined hands with DMK. The talks went well. DMK president MK Stalin has signed an agreement, in which six Assembly constituencies have been allotted to MDMK.”MDMK Chief Vaiko, as per ANI
The MDMK will not contest on DMK's symbol, the 'rising sun'. MDMK symbol is a spinning top.
PREVIOUSLY
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Thursday, 4 March, signed a memorandum with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, agreeing to contest in six constituencies in the state.
VCK signed the memorandum after members of the party told The News Minute that they have demanded at least 10 seats to be allotted to the party.
BACKGROUND
Tamil Nadu is set to witness a multi-cornered contest, with the major players being the AIADMK-BJP on one side, and the DMK-Congress on the other. The Assembly polls are being held in a single phase on 6 April.
