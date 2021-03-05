TN Polls: AIADMK 1st List Out, Palaniswami to Fight From Edappadi
The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has released its first list of candidates for the polls.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami will be contesting from Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem, in the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state.
The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu has released its first list of candidates for the polls. Here are the key candidates that feature on the list:
- O Panneerselvam – Bodinayakanur, Theni
- Edappadi Palaniswami – Edappadi, Salem
- D Jayakumar – Royapuram, North Chennai
- CV Shanmugam – Villupuram
- SP Shanmuganathan – Srivaikundam, Thoothukudi
- S Thenmozhi – Nilakottai, Theni
BACKGROUND
Tamil Nadu is set to witness a multi-cornered contest, with the major players being the AIADMK-BJP on one side, and the DMK-Congress on the other. The Assembly polls are being held in a single phase on 6 April.
Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, sacked AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala on Wednesday, 3 March, issued a statement announcing that she is quitting politics.
In her statement, she has asked supporters of AIADMK to stand united and fight against the DMK in the Assembly elections, slated to take place on 6 April.
