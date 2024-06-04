'Article 371F Can Never Be Diluted': Sikkim CM Tamang After SKM's Landslide Win

Sujal Pradhan, a senior journalist in Sikkim, told The Quint that another factor that might have helped the SKM was the removal of the 'foreigners' tag for Sikkimese Nepalis.

In a judgment last year, the Supreme Court had called Nepalis of Sikkim as 'people of foreign origin'. This had caused widespread protests in the state. Later, the Supreme Court ordered the removal of the reference.

"This was seen a landmark decision that restored dignity and rightful status to the Sikkimese Nepali community, reinforcing their integral identity within Sikkim's socio-cultural fabric," said Pradhan.

Pradhan also that the SDF' s tactic to blame and accuse the SKM of large-scale corruption in the glacial lake outburst disaster in October 2023 had backfired as the latter pointed out how the SDF’s Chamling government had put the people’s lives at risk by commissioning sub-standard hydropower projects.

Meanwhile, Patro added that the BJP could not make a mark in Sikkim as its supporters are mostly non-indigenous (mostly belonging to the Marwari and Bihari community) businesspeople.