Punjab Polls: SAD Chief Badal to Contest From Jalalabad; 64 Candidates Announced

Assembly elections in Punjab are slated to take place early next year (2022).

The Quint
Updated
Elections
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president. Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is slated to contest the upcoming polls to the State Legislative Assembly of Punjab from the Jalalabad constituency.

The party has announced a list of 64 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Some of the other candidates that have been announced include:

  • Jagmeet Singh Brar from Maur

  • Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from Talwandi Sabo

  • Suba Singh from Jaitu

  • Mantar Singh Brar from Kotkapura

  • Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi from Muktsar

  • Parambans Singh Romana from Faridkot

  • Suba Singh Badal from Jaitu

Assembly elections in the state are slated to take place early next year (2022).

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 

