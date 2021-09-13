Punjab Polls: SAD Chief Badal to Contest From Jalalabad; 64 Candidates Announced
Assembly elections in Punjab are slated to take place early next year (2022).
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is slated to contest the upcoming polls to the State Legislative Assembly of Punjab from the Jalalabad constituency.
The party has announced a list of 64 candidates for the upcoming polls.
Some of the other candidates that have been announced include:
Jagmeet Singh Brar from Maur
Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from Talwandi Sabo
Suba Singh from Jaitu
Mantar Singh Brar from Kotkapura
Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi from Muktsar
Parambans Singh Romana from Faridkot
Suba Singh Badal from Jaitu
(With inputs from ANI)
