Rajasthan's Cow Vigilantism Is Linked to Stringent Trade Laws, Meagre Subsidies

In July this year, kin of lynching victims — Khurshidan, wife of Umar Khan; Parmina, wife of Nasir Khan; Sajida, wife of Junaid Khan; Asmeena, wife of Rakbar Khan, and Irshad, son of Pehlu Khan — challenged these sections of the Act in the Supreme Court.

While Umar and Pehlu Khan were allegedly killed by cow vigilantes in Alwar district in 2017, Junaid and Nasir were allegedly killed in Ghatmika vilage of Bharatpur district in February this year.

The apex court, however, asked them to take up the petition with the high courts.

Another issue with the Act is Section 5 dealing with the sale of cattle outside the state.

The section states:

No person shall export any bovine animal from any place within the state to any place outside the state for the purposes of slaughter or with the knowledge that it may be or is likely to be slaughtered.

The Rajasthan government in the past has attempted to bring some relaxation to this clause by attempting to bring in an amendment in 2017.

A cabinet sub-committee was formed during the Vasundhra Raje government in 2017 had reportedly decided to allow male calves aged two years and above to be exported outside the state strictly for agricultural purposes and breeding.

The committee had also decided that such an export should only be allowed to states where there is a strict ban on cow slaughter.

After the Gehlot government came to power in 2018, the decision was not taken forward and the amendment remains pending till date.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Pukhraj had raised a question in the Rajasthan Assembly regarding the pending amendment in March this year. The government in its reply had said that the process to bring in the amendment is "under process."