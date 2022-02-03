Punjab Polls: Congress May Announce CM Face on 6 Feb, Say Party Sources
Rahul Gandhi said last week that the CM face will be declared after consultations with party workers.
The Congress may announce the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections on Sunday, 6 February, when Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the poll-bound state, news agency PTI reported citing party sources.
Last week, Rahul Gandhi said at a virtual rally in Jalandhar that the CM face will be declared after consultations with party workers.
The party is reportedly seeking responses from Congress leaders and workers through its Shakti app.
The consultation process started two days ago and the party has also sought the opinion of common people on the issue.
Channi or Sidhu?
The decision for a CM face seems to be primarily between Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Last week, Rahul said that whoever will "lead in Punjab", the other person will support him.
"Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have assured me that whoever will lead (be the chief ministerial face) in Punjab, the other person will support him."Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader
'One Would Lead, Others Given Their Roles': Sunil Jakhar
The leader's remarks come amidst speculations of infighting in the Punjab Congress, with both Sidhu and Channi rallying for the chief ministerial nomination.
Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, who is also being considered as a CM face said that there is no “rocket science” behind the fight as it is “obvious” that one would lead and others would be given their own roles, reported ANI.
He said, "No rocket science when it's said that any fight has to be fought under a unified command. Obvious that only one would lead and others would have their own roles."
However, the party seems to be putting its weight behind Channi, who is the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab and is the three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib.
Channi is also the only party candidate to be fielded from two seats — Badaur and Chamkaur Sahib.
Dalits comprise one-third of the Punjab population and the party hopes to consolidate its SC/ST vote bank.
(With inputs from PTI)
