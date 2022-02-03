Punjab Polls: Congress May Announce CM Face on 6 Feb, Say Party Sources

The leader's remarks come amidst speculations of infighting in the Punjab Congress, with both Sidhu and Channi rallying for the chief ministerial nomination.

Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, who is also being considered as a CM face said that there is no “rocket science” behind the fight as it is “obvious” that one would lead and others would be given their own roles, reported ANI.

He said, "No rocket science when it's said that any fight has to be fought under a unified command. Obvious that only one would lead and others would have their own roles."