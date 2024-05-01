Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Do AAP & Congress Have an Informal Alliance in Punjab?

Hoshiarpur

The seat has traditionally seen a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP. Despite the debacle during the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress did surprisingly well in the segments that fall under Hoshiarpur constituency.

However, the party's prospects suffered a setback when their most prominent face from the area - MLA Rajkumar Chabbewal - shifted to AAP.

The party has fielded Yamini Gomar, who came third from the seat on an AAP ticket in 2014.

Chabbewal, who is contesting on an AAP ticket, is now being seen as a frontrunner from the seat. The BJP, which presently holds the seat, is the other claimant.

Anandpur Sahib

The Congress has shifted its sitting MP from the seat, Manish Tewari, to Chandigarh and it has announced the candidature of former Sangrur MP Vijay Inder Singla. Singla is not from Anandpur Sahib. He used to be MP and MLA from Sangrur city and is known to have been effective in his area. However, there are questions on how effective he would be as the candidate from Anandpur Sahib.

The names of Raja Gurjeet Singh and Pargat Singh were also doing the rounds for this seat.

AAP's Malwinder Singh Kang, who had been preparing to contest from Anandpur Sahib for some time now, is now said to hold the edge in the seat. Another contender is Prem Singh Chandumajra of the SAD.

Bathinda

The seat is witnessing a high-profile multi-cornered contest between sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, AAP minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, SAD-turned-Congress leader Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana of the SAD-Amritsar and former bureaucrat Parampal Kaur of the BJP.

Congress' Sidhu is not a weak candidate by any stretch. However, the contest is largely said to be between Harsimrat Kaur and Khuddian, who had defeated Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in the 2022 Assembly elections.

In fact by fielding a former Akali, the Congress may just end up harming Harsimrat and helping AAP's Khuddian.