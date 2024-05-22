'Someone Already Voted Instead of Me': The Election Was a Mess & Mumbai is Angry

Beverly Daphne D'sa (39), a teacher at a school in Mumbai's Bandra set out from her home at 9.30 am on Monday, 20 May, to cast her vote at her usual polling booth. While the rest of her family was able to vote, Beverly returned home six hours later with an official letter saying her name has been deleted from the list, an official letter from the Election Commission that her name has been deleted from the list, and a lingering doubt that somebody may have already voted in her place already.

"I have an old voting ID which has the unique number beginning with the initials FLN. The new IDs now have a EPIC number. I went to my centre but my name wasn't there. I then went to all nearby centres to check if my name was there but it wasn't. However, at least two centres, they told me that my FLN number was the same as somebody else's," Beverly said.