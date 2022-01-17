'Support Parrikar's Son if He Fights Goa Polls as Independent Candidate': Raut

While BJP Goa in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said that being the son of a big leader is not a guarantee of getting a party ticket in BJP, Parrikar hit back by asking, "Does the party believe in integrity and character or not? Will the party give tickets to a person with a criminal background in the constituency that was once represented by the late Manohar Parrikar?"

Raut said in a tweet, “If Utpal Parrikar contests Independent from Panaji seat, I propose all non-BJP parties including Aam Aadmi Party, INC India, AITC official, Goa Forward Party, should support his candidature and not field a candidate against him. This will be a true tribute to Manohar Bhai!”