Manohar Parrikar's Son Utpal Trails as Independent Candidate in Goa's Panaji
Utpal Parrikar contested independently after he was denied a ticket by the BJP for the Panaji constituency.
Late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar, who contested independently in the Goa Assembly elections, is trailing from the Panaji constituency by around 700 votes as of 1.15 pm.
Utpal contested independently after he was denied a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Panaji constituency which his father had represented six times.
He is up against BJP heavyweight Atanasio Monserrate (who is leading the race for the Panaji seat), Congress' Elvis Gomes, and AAP's Valmiki Naik.
"As an Independent candidate it was a good fight, I thank the people. Satisfied with the fight but result is little disappointing," Parrikar said as he left the counting centre on Thursday.
As of 1.15 pm on 10 March, the BJP has almost made it to the halfway mark in the 40-seat assembly, leading in 19 seats, while the Congress leads in 11. The AAP leads in two seats, while the TMC has failed to take any leads in the polls.
During the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress secured the highest number of seats – 17 – but failed to form an alliance government with other smaller parties. Meanwhile, the BJP, despite having only 13 seats, managed to form a coalition government in the state by joining hands with GFP, MGP and other independent contestants.
Incumbent Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant declared on Thursday that the BJP will form the government in Goa with the assistance of the MGP and independent candidates.
Along with Parrikar, 67 other independent candidates have contested the polls in Goa.
