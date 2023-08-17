As Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Sant Ravidas in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district last week – just three months ahead of the state Assembly elections – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made another attempt to appeal to the Dalit voters it had lost in the 2018 polls.

During his third visit to poll-bound MP in just over a month, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi Poojan (ground-breaking ceremony) for the construction of the Saint Ravidas temple. The temple's construction, estimated at Rs 100 crore, is expected to be completed over the course of the next two years.

The temple inauguration marked the culmination of the BJP's five 'Sant Ravidas Samrasata (harmony) Yatras' conducted in the previous month. These yatras spanned 46 districts and collected "soil from 53,000 villages and water from 315 water bodies."