2018 vs 2023: Watch How BJP's Saffron Looms Over Congress' Blue in MP Election

The BJP is all set to return to power in Madhya Pradesh. It has crossed the halfway mark, as per trends in the 2023 elections to the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
This has changed the political map of Madhya Pradesh. Watch the difference between the 2018 election when the BJP was the single-largest party, to the 2023 leads/results where the BJP is returning to power with a larger majority.
Here's how the map of Madhya Pradesh has changed from 2018 to 2023.
(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
