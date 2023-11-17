Madhya Pradesh Elections LIVE: Voting Begins, Congress-BJP in Neck & Neck Fight

Madhya Pradesh Elections LIVE 2023 Updates: As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath gear up for a tough prestige battle, Madhya Pradesh is all set to vote in the single-phase state Assembly elections on Friday, 17 November.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to make a comeback, Chouhan's return is still believed to be uncertain irrespective of the outcome of the polling on 3 December.
The Congress government, which was toppled in 2019 after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched sides, is predicted to have an upper hand, according to opinion polls so far.
The key players from the Congress include Kamal Nath, Vikram Mastal, and Govind Singh. The key state leaders of the BJP include Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narottam Mishra, and Ambrish Sharma, among others.
Madhya Pradesh is home to 5.6 crore voters distributed across 230 Assembly constituencies – with 2.88 crore male and 2.72 crore female voters.
A total of 22.36 lakh youths will be voting for the first time.
The key seats to watch out for are Kamal Nath's Chhindwara, Chouhan's Budhni, Narottam Mishra's Datia, and Govind Singh's Datar, among others.
In 2018, Congress had emerged as the largest party, winning 114 seats and forming the government with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP).
The BJP had won 109 seats in the 2018 state Assembly elections.
According to opinion polls, a sweep by either of the parties is unlikely.
Election Day in Madhya Pradesh
Polling for all 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh commenced at 7am on Friday, 17 November. Voters can get their fingers inked until 6 pm on Friday.
However, poll booths will reportedly close at 3pm on Friday in Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara Assembly constituencies of Balaghat district as well as some booths in Mandla and Dindori districts.
Ground Report: Khargone Hindus Back Shivraj 'Bulldozer' Mama While Demolition 'Victims' Suffer
In April 2022, Khargone witnessed communal riots when a Ram Navami procession was passing by the central mosque in the city, the Jama Masjid. The procession, which was taking place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, had reportedly been triggered after it was stopped by the police from entering Talab Chowk, a Muslim-dominated locality.
This eventually led to stone pelting, injuries, and shops and houses being burnt. In the aftermath of the violence, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government decided to “punish” the alleged rioters by bulldozing their homes.
Hindu locals in Khargone support CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'bulldozer justice' meted out after the 2022 riots.
Ground Report: Despite Tribal Outreach, Why Is BJP Struggling in Madhya Pradesh's Adivasi Belt?
In Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district, a gust of celebrations marked the lives of most of the Adivasi or tribal farmers in November last year.
The Panchayat (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act or PESA that had been passed in the parliament back in 1996 was finally being implemented in Madhya Pradesh. “We had been waiting for this for 26 years, so it felt great to know that it is finally a reality,” says Kamlesh Kharte, an Adivasi farmer in Bomnali village of Barwani district.
This combined with the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led-BJP government’s move of renaming railway stations and universities after tribal icons, inaugurating memorials in honor of tribal leaders who served as freedom fighters, and making it a point to hat-tip the state’s tribal culture at every opportunity, gave the Adivasi farmers much to celebrate. “It felt like our voice was now being heard and valued,” Kharte says.
Read the full report here.
Opinion: Endgame for Shivraj Chouhan? It Depends on His Complex Equation With PM Modi
PM Modi and CM Chouhan are among the most electorally successful politicians from the BJP. While Modi has been the party's longest serving Prime Minister, Chouhan has been the longest serving chief minister from the BJP.
Both are OBCs from a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background but they have contrasting political styles. While Modi has acquired a larger-than-life image, Chouhan has cultivated an image of being the humble and accessible Mamaji (maternal uncle).
It is difficult to characterise the exact equation between the two leaders. There has been no hostility between them. However, it is true that Shivraj Chouhan's fortunes have witnessed a decline since Modi became the PM.
Read the full analysis here.