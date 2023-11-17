Madhya Pradesh Elections LIVE: Voting Begins, Congress-BJP in Neck & Neck Fight

Madhya Pradesh Elections LIVE 2023 Updates: As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath gear up for a tough prestige battle, Madhya Pradesh is all set to vote in the single-phase state Assembly elections on Friday, 17 November.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to make a comeback, Chouhan's return is still believed to be uncertain irrespective of the outcome of the polling on 3 December.

The Congress government, which was toppled in 2019 after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched sides, is predicted to have an upper hand, according to opinion polls so far.

The key players from the Congress include Kamal Nath, Vikram Mastal, and Govind Singh. The key state leaders of the BJP include Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narottam Mishra, and Ambrish Sharma, among others.