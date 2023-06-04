MP Assembly Polls: Can BJP Pull Off an Election With Delhi as Decision Maker?

The BJP has adopted new and prudent ways to appease different sections of voters in MP.

On multiple occasions over the last two months, Chouhan has announced the formation of separate welfare boards, batting to get the caste dynamics of the state in play.

In April 2023, the chief minister announced to set up a welfare board for the major sub-castes of the scheduled caste (SC) communities in the state.

Besides that, he announced the formation of around 15 welfare boards for different communities, including Kori, Jatav, Rajak, Telghani, and even Brahmins, adding that the chairperson of the board would be given the status of a minister.