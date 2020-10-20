Nitish’s Status Dips, Still Most-Preferred CM: Bihar Opinion Poll

The Lokniti-CSDS Bihar Opinion Poll, released on Tuesday, 20 October, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, has indicated that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s popularity has taken a hit, reported India Today.

According to the opinion poll, nearly 80 percent of people were satisfied with the functioning of the Nitish Kumar government in 2015. However, in 2020, only 52 percent are.

Anti-incumbency sentiment against Kumar has also increased by 1 percent, suggested the poll, according to India Today.