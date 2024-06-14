Modi 3.0 Has 3 Ministers From Northeast: What's the Strategy Behind the Choices?

Three Members of Parliament (MPs) from the northeast have been given ministerial berths in the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They are: former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kiren Rijiju (from Arunachal Pradesh), and BJP Rajya Sabha member Pabitra Margherita (from Assam).

Sonowal and Rijiju are among the 13 MPs elected form Lok Sabha seats across the northeast comprising eight states and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. While Rijiju and Sonowal's return to the NDA government was more or less expected, Margherita is a surprise pick.

How are they significant to the BJP? Let's take a look.