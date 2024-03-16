Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date: When & Where To Watch ECI Poll Announcement

The Lok Sabha term will end on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before the end of the term. Also, the term of the assemblies is going to end in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha in June.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that after reviewing the security situation the poll body will decide whether the Lok Sabha Elections and Assembly Elections will be held together or separately in Jammu and Kashmir.

The political parties have already started announcing their candidates for the general elections. BJP and Congress have so far released two lists of candidates for the polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on 14 March uploaded data on electoral bonds on its official website as received from SBI. Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd were among the top donors to political parties.