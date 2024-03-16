Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date: When & Where To Watch ECI Poll Announcement

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the Lok Sabha election which is scheduled today, Saturday, 16 March and will take place in April or May. The Election Commission will also release the dates of assembly elections in four states – Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.
In a post on X a spokesperson of the ECI said, "Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for #GeneralElections2024 and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow, that is, Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI".
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Date & Time
The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, and newly appointed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar will be addressing the media today at around 3 pm.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Announcement: Where To Watch?
The Lok Sabha Election announcement will be live streamed on the official website of Election Commission Of India (ECI).
The Lok Sabha term will end on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before the end of the term. Also, the term of the assemblies is going to end in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha in June.
Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that after reviewing the security situation the poll body will decide whether the Lok Sabha Elections and Assembly Elections will be held together or separately in Jammu and Kashmir.
The political parties have already started announcing their candidates for the general elections. BJP and Congress have so far released two lists of candidates for the polls.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission on 14 March uploaded data on electoral bonds on its official website as received from SBI. Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd were among the top donors to political parties.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)