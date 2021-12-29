'Liquor for Rs 75, Even Rs 50': BJP Offers in Return for Andhra Pradesh Poll Win
In a public meeting on Wednesday, 29 December, the BJP in Andhra Pradesh announced that the party would provide alcohol at Rs 50 per bottle if voted to power in 2024 Assembly elections, according to a PTI report.
Referring to the high prices of alcohol in the state, BJP Chief Somu Veerraju said:
“I am telling you that one crore people are drinking (alcohol) in the state. All of you people vote for BJP, we will offer you cheap liquor at Rs 75. If the revenues are good we will even supply at just Rs 50…definitely good one.”BJP Chief Somu Veerraju
He also added that a single person consumes alcohol worth Rs 12,000 on an average, which the government is giving back to the people in the name of Direct Benefit Transfer schemes.
Veerraju's further reportedly accused "leftists" of ruining the country’s development and promised that the BJP will strive to make Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh within three years, if voted to power.
