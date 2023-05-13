Karnataka Election Results: Yediyuruppa's Son Vijayendra Wins From Father's Turf

In his debut election, BY Vijayendra, State Vice President of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, won from the Shikaripura constituency, his father's old turf. He won by a margin of 11,008 votes.
With 70,802 votes, Independent candidate and Congress rebel S P Nagarajagowda was trailing behind Vijayendra.
In 2018, veteran leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa won the seat by defeating Malatesh of the Congress with a margin of 35,397 votes.
On Saturday evening, he tweeted in Kannada, "Heartfelt gratitude to the voters of Shikaripur constituency who wore the 'Victory Garment for the first step' and to the activists who worked day and night for my victory..."
The Lingayat strongman and four-time Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has won eight times since 1983 from this constituency.
The Congress candidate from the constituency was Goni Malatesh, who lost to Yediyurappa in the 2018 Assembly election. He secured 8,101 votes.
While Vijayendra has held various posts in the party, this was his first time contesting elections. In 2020, he was appointed as the vice president of the party's Karnataka unit.
He was named as BJP youth wing general secretary. Soon after this, he was denied a party ticket to contest from Varuna in Mysuru district, ahead of the May 2018 Assembly polls.
Ahead of the 2023 elections, he told journalists;
"Party has given me an opportunity to contest from Shikaripura, I'm campaigning and interacting with people with ease. There is nothing to worry as my father and elder brother B Y Raghavendra (Shivamogga MP) have done lots of developmental work here. Also we have a strong team of 'Karyakartas' here, there is no boundary to their affection. Based on all these I will win."BY Vijayendra
He added, "It is my first election, and taking it seriously I'm repeatedly touring the constituency and the villages here."
