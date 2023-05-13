Karnataka Election Results: Yediyuruppa's Son Vijayendra Wins From Father's Turf

In his debut election, BY Vijayendra, State Vice President of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, won from the Shikaripura constituency, his father's old turf. He won by a margin of 11,008 votes.

With 70,802 votes, Independent candidate and Congress rebel S P Nagarajagowda was trailing behind Vijayendra.

In 2018, veteran leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa won the seat by defeating Malatesh of the Congress with a margin of 35,397 votes.

On Saturday evening, he tweeted in Kannada, "Heartfelt gratitude to the voters of Shikaripur constituency who wore the 'Victory Garment for the first step' and to the activists who worked day and night for my victory..."