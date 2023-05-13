Karnataka Elections: BJP's CT Ravi Loses to Congress in Vokkaliga Dominated Seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and four-time-MLA CT Ravi lost to Congress' HD Thammaiah by a margin of 5,926 votes in Chikmagalur constituency during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

The loss is a huge setback for the BJP leader from the Vokkaliga community. Accepting defeat, he said, "I accept my loss in the assembly elections... I congratulate all the winning candidates and wish them the very best in the coming days."

He further tweeted on Saturday afternoon and said: