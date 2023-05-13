Karnataka Elections: BJP Leader and State CM Basavaraj Bommai Wins From Shiggaon

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Leader and State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai won the Shiggaon seat, beating Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan by a margin of 35,978 votes.

Earlier in the day, he had conceded defeat and said the BJP has "not been able to make the mark."

In the 2018 elections, the BJP candidate won the Shiggaon Assembly, defeating Congress candidate Azeempeer Khadri by a margin of 9,265 votes. Bommai had secured 83,868 votes in 2018.

In 2018, Janata Dal (Secular) formed an alliance with the Congress and HD Kumaraswamy became the Chief Minister. In 2019, however, 13 Congress and JD(S) MLAs resigned due to which the coalition government collapsed. The BJP then formed a government with B S Yediyurappa as chief minister. In 2021, he resigned, after which Bommai became the CM.