As Karnataka Swings Congress Way, Bengaluru Urban Remains Divided

While the Congress party has swept the Karnataka Assembly elections, Bengaluru has remained divided between the BJP and the Congress, just like it did in 2018. This, even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several roadshows in the region.

As of 9.30 pm on 13 May, Congress has won 134 seats so far and is leading in two more seats across Karnataka, while the BJP has won 64 and is leading in one.

Here's how Bengaluru voted for its 28 assembly constituencies.