Jharkhand Election Result: JMM Retains Tribal Seats, Champai Card Fails For BJP

As election results to Jharkhand’s 81-member Assembly trickled in on 23 November, the INDIA alliance took a comfortable lead in at least 57 seats—more than the halfway mark of 44.

In Jharkhand, the INDIA alliance comprises of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) or the CPI(ML).

Meanwhile the BJP, which was aiming to unseat the JMM-led alliance in the state government, is leading in 20 seats, as per the Election Commission of India. The party’s allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are leading in one seat each. However, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), another NDA ally, has made no gains at all.