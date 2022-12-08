Himachal Election Results 2022 Live: Big Netas – Who’s Leading, Who’s Trailing

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is contesting from Mandi's Seraj constituency. He is facing Congress' Amee Yagnik and AAP's Vijay Patel.

In Una's Haroli, incumbent Congress MLA and leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri, is facing BJP's Ramkumar and AAP's Ravinder Pal Singh Mann.

Former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, Sukhwinder Sukhu, is in the fray to save his Nadaun seat from BJP's Vijay Agnihotri and AAP's Shanky Thukral.

Another high-profile candidate from Congress, Vikramaditya Singh, son of the former chief minister of Late Virbhadra Singh, is looking for reelection from Shimla Rural.

Other Congress heavyweights include Asha Kumari from Dalhousie and Dhaniram Shandil from Solan.

Himachal Pradesh's health minister Rajiv Saizal is another key BJP leader who is looking for reelection from Kasauli.

BJP's Govind Singh Thakur is also looking to extend his three-term winning streak from Manali.

Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s incumbent MLA from Shimla's Theog constituency, Rakesh Singha is another big name to look out for.