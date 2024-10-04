Haryana Elections: Why Virender Sehwag Batting for Congress Isn't Surprising

Sehwag is also known to have a good equation with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son and Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is said to have been considering fielding Sehwag against Deepender Hooda from the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat. Sehwag is said to have been unwilling to go against Hooda and dismissed any such speculation as "rumours".

A source in the know of the equation between Sehwag and the Hooda said, "They (Hoodas) have always been kind to him and he wouldn't have wanted to spoil that relation by contesting".

In 2008, Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the CM, had announced that the Haryana government would provide land to Sehwag for creating a sports academy. The land was eventually allotted in Jhajjar district on a lease of 33 years.

When a section of locals raised concerns in 2011, the Hooda government helped address these issues.

Sehwag was keen to start a school on that land and a high-end school came up on the property eventually.

Bhupinder Hooda as CM is said to have done a lot to promote sports - from the construction of stadiums, to providing allowances and even a supply of ghee.

Even at the peak of anti-incumbency against Hooda in 2014, the one section which continued to speak out in his support were athletes and people who training to be athletes, especially those belonging to the Jat community.

Such gestures go a long way in building goodwill and Sehwag's equation with the Hoodas must also be seen in this context.