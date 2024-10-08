Haryana Elections 2024 Result: How Gurgaon & Faridabad Gave BJP a Boost

As counting of votes continues to take place for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, early leads from the Election Commission (EC) indicate that the BJP is all set to form a government in the state for the third consecutive term.

Even though most exit polls predicted a comfortable victory for Congress and a setback for the BJP, EC leads indicate that the BJP is set to cross the majority mark of 45. Meanwhile, the Congress is set to get over 30 seats.

However, in terms of vote share, the Congress has registered a bump of nearly 12 percent from 28.2 percent in 2019. The BJP pulled marginally higher votes—from 36.7 percent in 2019 to 39.6 percent in 2024.

If we focus on areas which fall under the National Capital Region (NCR) surrounding Delhi—in Faridabad and Gurugram districts—they have largely been retained by the BJP, as per EC’s leads.