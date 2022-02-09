Panjim Face-Off: 3-Way Fight in the Offing as a ‘Sidelined’ Utpal Raises Stakes

Goa's capital city of Panjim is seeing a tight three-way contest in the 2022 Assembly polls between sitting legislator Atanasio Babush Monserrate, now in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes of the Congress, and Independent Utpal Parrikar.

Rebelling against the BJP for denying him the party ticket to a seat his father, late Manohar Parrikar, had held for over 25 years, US-educated businessman Utpal has amped up the stakes in this contest.

Sidelined by his party, Utpal is seeking to establish a political foothold, claim his father's legacy, while inadvertently galvanising an upheaval in the BJP that has inducted winnable former Congress candidates and ignored party loyalists and cadre.