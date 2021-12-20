Goa Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Quits After Getting Ticket, Likely To Join TMC

Lourenco's departure, which comes after a number of recent others, brings the party's strength in the 40-member state Assembly down to two.

In September, former Goa Chief Minister and Congress leader for over 40 years, Luizinho Faleiro, had joined the TMC along with five other former Congress leaders.

The smallest Indian state with an area of 3,702 square kilometre will see an election battle in 2022 with at least eight national and regional parties in the fray.