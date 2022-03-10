AAP CM Candidate Amit Palekar Loses From North Goa's St Cruz

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Goa chief ministerial candidate Amit Palekar on Thursday, 10 March, lost from North Goa's Santa Cruz Assembly constituency.

The Congress candidate Rodolfo Louis Fernandes won the seat with 8,841 votes, while his closest rival, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Antonio Fernandes, won 6,377 votes. Palekar came third with 4,098 votes.

This was Palekar's first election on an AAP ticket after joining the party in October 2021.

Meanwhile, the AAP has managed to secure two out of the 40 seats in the contest that was largely considered to be between the BJP and the Congress.

The BJP has won 20 seats so far, while the Congress has won 10.