'Modi's Aura of Invincibility Shattered': Foreign Media on Lok Sabha Results

While the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seems poised to return to power for a third consecutive term, with wins in over 290 seats, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell short of the majority mark of 272 – something that was widely reflected in foreign media coverage of the election results.

"Suddenly, the aura of invincibility around Narendra Modi has been shattered," stated an article in The New York Times on Wednesday, 5 June.

Putting PM Modi firmly at the centre of the BJP's campaign and holding him responsible for both the hits and the misses of the party, the article, titled 'Needing Help to Stay in Power, Modi Loses His Aura of Invincibility', stated: