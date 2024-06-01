Exit Polls 2024: 5 States Where BJP Is Predicted to Make Surprise Gains

Exit polls released on 1 June predict a clear majority for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These polls, conducted by survey agencies such as C Voter, Axis-My India, and Chanakya in partnership with several news channels, hint at a historic third term for saffron party.

Among the more interesting trends to emerge from these polls are BJP's unexpected gains in states where the party previously had little to no ground.

These states are: West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Telangana, and Odisha.